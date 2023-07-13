"Shark Tank" Investor Daymond John Has Earned His American Dream | The Show

Business is fundamentally about creating value by solving a problem. Anybody with a great idea, regardless of their circumstances, has the potential to turn that idea into success with hard work and determination. Unfortunately, our school system clearly hasn’t prepared our kids, or us, to manage our money.

Today’s guest, Daymond John, is best known as ‘The People’s Shark’ on ABC’s Shark Tank, but now he’s tackling financial education head-on with his children’s book, Little Daymond Learns to Earn, teaching kids the basics of money and starting their own businesses. He has a true passion for teaching kids about finance, entrepreneurship, and the value of hard work. Daymond is also the CEO and founder of FUBU, a $6 billion fashion brand he started with only $40 and a van.

Outline: [0:00] Intro [1:19] Daymond’s first business [7:47] Mastering the sales pitch [10:38] Growing up with a great mom and no dad [12:48] Raising kids is punishing but fulfilling [15:58] Make space for your partner’s strengths [18:43] Put your values into practice [26:00] Talk about money with your kids [31:22] Money is necessary, but it’s not the point [37:34] Everything needs to be earned [43:54] Daymond is the American Dream [46:01] Outro

