Rudyard Lynch on Dating Apps, Moral Decline, and the Risk of Civil War

I sat down with Rudyard Lynch, host of “WhatIfAltHist” on YouTube, to discuss his provocative predictions about a brewing “incel revolution” among Gen Z men and how that could precipitate a second American civil war. Rudyard argues that American society is breaking down under pressures that prevent young men from achieving key milestones in life—economic mobility, family formation, and community connection. From dating apps to skyrocketing rent, young men are feeling increasingly alienated and hopeless, and our culture refuses to take their struggles seriously. Drawing on historical precedents from the Roman Republic to pre-revolutionary France, Rudyard believes that on our current course, civil conflict is inevitable and imminent.
Outline:
[0:00] History, anthropology, and predicting the future
[9:57] Historical precedents for our current crisis
[21:20] The possible triggers of a 2nd American Civil War
[28:58] Plausible deniability and risk mitigation
[35:51] Hyperbole is necessary to convey psychological reality
[43:17] America has lost its moral backbone
[48:41] Has DEI hiring ruined the job market?
[54:35] Is this the “prosperity” we were promised?
[1:00:50] Mating, dating, and meaning
[1:10:21] Our culture panders to women and disempowers men
[1:23:09] Is everything really that broken?
[1:35:33] We’ve lost our moral boundaries
[1:41:42] Communism, fascism, and liberalism
[1:48:02] We’ve forgotten how to counter extreme voices
[1:56:04] Why should anyone listen to you, Rudyard?
[2:00:30] Boomer bureaucracies broke the American soul
[2:04:32] How individuals can thrive in a broken society
