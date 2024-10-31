Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Rudyard Lynch on Dating Apps, Moral Decline, and the Risk of Civil War
1
0:00
-2:09:38

Rudyard Lynch on Dating Apps, Moral Decline, and the Risk of Civil War

John Papola
Oct 31, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

I sat down with Rudyard Lynch, host of “WhatIfAltHist on YouTube, to discuss his provocative predictions about a brewing “incel revolution” among Gen Z men and how that could precipitate a second American civil war. Rudyard argues that American society is breaking down under pressures that prevent young men from achieving key milestones in life—economic mobility, family formation, and community connection. From dating apps to skyrocketing rent, young men are feeling increasingly alienated and hopeless, and our culture refuses to take their struggles seriously. Drawing on historical precedents from the Roman Republic to pre-revolutionary France, Rudyard believes that on our current course, civil conflict is inevitable and imminent.

Follow Rudyard on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/whatifalthist

Check out Rudyard’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/Whatifalthist

Outline:

[0:00] History, anthropology, and predicting the future

[9:57] Historical precedents for our current crisis

[21:20] The possible triggers of a 2nd American Civil War

[28:58] Plausible deniability and risk mitigation

[35:51] Hyperbole is necessary to convey psychological reality

[43:17] America has lost its moral backbone

[48:41] Has DEI hiring ruined the job market?

[54:35] Is this the “prosperity” we were promised?

[1:00:50] Mating, dating, and meaning

[1:10:21] Our culture panders to women and disempowers men

[1:23:09] Is everything really that broken?

[1:35:33] We’ve lost our moral boundaries

[1:41:42] Communism, fascism, and liberalism

[1:48:02] We’ve forgotten how to counter extreme voices

[1:56:04] Why should anyone listen to you, Rudyard?

[2:00:30] Boomer bureaucracies broke the American soul

[2:04:32] How individuals can thrive in a broken society

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/O6w2ymbymzo?si=3CAg6gZ-Ay8TdG2C

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Discussion about this podcast

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America is all about celebrating dads and fatherhood. Fatherhood is the greatest opportunity to make a positive impact you will have in your lifetime. We’re figuring out how to raise a generation of resilient, independent-minded kids who are ready to embrace freedom in their future. Top experts and engaging personalities, including Adam Carolla, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Adam Curry, Daymond John, and Jay Glazer, trade stories of childhood, parenthood, and all the issues impacting how we raise our kids with host John Papola.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Papola
Recent Episodes
Spike Cohen: Your Government Is Sponsoring Human Trafficking
  John Papola
The Impossible Choice: When a Crime Leads to Pregnancy
  John Papola
Robert Kiyosaki on Financial Literacy, Wealth Building, and the Failure of Education
  John Papola
Katherine Mangu-Ward: Virtue Requires Freedom and Freedom Requires Virtue
  John Papola
Sharyl Attkisson Followed the Science and the Government Followed Her
  John Papola
Christina Hoff Sommers: Schools Are Hostile to Boys' Instincts
  John Papola
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on COVID Lies, Vaccine Truth, and the Breakdown of Science
  John Papola