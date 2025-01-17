Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Michael Shellenberger Exposes Who’s to Blame for the LA Fire Disaster
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:41:12
-1:41:12

Michael Shellenberger Exposes Who’s to Blame for the LA Fire Disaster

John Papola
Jan 17, 2025
Share
Transcript

I sat down with journalist and author Michael Shellenberger to unpack the true story of the LA fire disaster and what it reveals about California’s leadership crisis. Ever since the fires broke out, Michael has been on the case exposing the numerous failures of Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass. California’s entrenched political elite have neglected the basic functions of government, creating the perfect conditions for recurring catastrophes. A seemingly hypnotized voter base has allowed the problem to worsen with each election cycle, but perhaps this time around, the undeniable facts on the ground can trigger a renaissance in common-sense governance.

Follow Michael on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/shellenberger

Outline:

[0:00] Unpacking the official narrative lies

[12:39] LA’s systemic failure isn’t just one big coincidence

[17:35] The homeless crisis drained the firefighting budget

[27:02] Forest management failures aren’t the main story

[31:24] Why leftist radicals want to let Malibu burn

[42:43] Hollywood elites elected their own oppressors

[52:34] White voters in LA are hypnotized by identity politics

[59:25] Is the DEI criticism fair or just right-wing opportunism?

[1:05:59] Western civilization is sacrificing itself

[1:13:32] Did climate change play a role in the fires?

[1:22:15] Climate hysteria is a symptom of privilege

[1:28:19] Is the woke reign of terror truly over?

[1:33:22] Hazing matter for emergency preparedness

[1:38:34] Why Michael is optimistic for the future

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Z4JjmzuycRo

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Discussion about this podcast

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America is all about celebrating dads and fatherhood. Fatherhood is the greatest opportunity to make a positive impact you will have in your lifetime. We’re figuring out how to raise a generation of resilient, independent-minded kids who are ready to embrace freedom in their future. Top experts and engaging personalities, including Adam Carolla, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Adam Curry, Daymond John, and Jay Glazer, trade stories of childhood, parenthood, and all the issues impacting how we raise our kids with host John Papola.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Papola
Recent Episodes
I Hosted a Leadership Roundtable at Mar-a-Lago. President Trump Crashed Our Conversation.
  John Papola
Economist George Selgin on Money, Inflation, and the Federal Reserve
  John Papola
Emma Johnson: Equal Custody Works, Child Support Doesn’t
  John Papola
Nick Gillespie on Conspiracy Thinking, Human Progress, and the Search for Meaning
  John Papola
Michael Munger on the Battle Between Liberalism and Populism
  John Papola
What Modern Socialists Don’t Want You To Know About Hitler
  John Papola
Randy Barnett on Originalism, the Supreme Court, and Constitutional Law
  John Papola