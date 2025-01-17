Michael Shellenberger Exposes Who’s to Blame for the LA Fire Disaster

I sat down with journalist and author Michael Shellenberger to unpack the true story of the LA fire disaster and what it reveals about California’s leadership crisis. Ever since the fires broke out, Michael has been on the case exposing the numerous failures of Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass. California’s entrenched political elite have neglected the basic functions of government, creating the perfect conditions for recurring catastrophes. A seemingly hypnotized voter base has allowed the problem to worsen with each election cycle, but perhaps this time around, the undeniable facts on the ground can trigger a renaissance in common-sense governance.
Outline:
[0:00] Unpacking the official narrative lies
[12:39] LA’s systemic failure isn’t just one big coincidence
[17:35] The homeless crisis drained the firefighting budget
[27:02] Forest management failures aren’t the main story
[31:24] Why leftist radicals want to let Malibu burn
[42:43] Hollywood elites elected their own oppressors
[52:34] White voters in LA are hypnotized by identity politics
[59:25] Is the DEI criticism fair or just right-wing opportunism?
[1:05:59] Western civilization is sacrificing itself
[1:13:32] Did climate change play a role in the fires?
[1:22:15] Climate hysteria is a symptom of privilege
[1:28:19] Is the woke reign of terror truly over?
[1:33:22] Hazing matter for emergency preparedness
[1:38:34] Why Michael is optimistic for the future
