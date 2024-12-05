Michael Munger on the Battle Between Liberalism and Populism

I sat down with Michael Munger, professor of political science and economics at Duke University, to explore the challenges facing classical liberalism, the collapse of trust in institutions, and how we can preserve the principles of tolerance and free inquiry in a rapidly changing world. He offers a nuanced perspective on the cultural crisis affecting younger generations on both the left and right, as well as the dangers of single-mindedly dismantling the elite authority structure. We also discuss the growing challenges posed by modern technologies, from social media to AI, and why cultivating intellectual curiosity and open dialogue is critical for the next generation. Michael’s vantage point as a college professor provides hope that a meaningful realignment toward universal ideals and timeless wisdom is already underway.

This interview was recorded on 7/31.

Follow Michael on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/mungowitz

Outline:

[0:00] What is America’s system of government?

[8:06] Liberalism, populism, and “our democracy”

[17:00] You can oppose elites and still support the Constitution

[26:01] Why the elite priesthood believes it knows best

[35:38] What do “left” and “right” mean in today’s politics?

[47:48] Freedom is about doing what you should, not what you want

[59:01] American federalism upgraded the English system

[1:07:06] Institutional authority is a necessary evil

[1:15:34] Can we pull our institutions back from the brink?

[1:24:41] Radicalism can be creative or destructive

[1:32:10] Most struggles are the same for each generation

[1:38:06] Do our brains fit the current economic transformation?

[1:48:35] How can we brace ourselves for the singularity?

[1:54:06] Should there be limits to tolerance?

[2:09:25] Does the American system require a Christian backdrop?

[2:15:36] Our patriotic obligation to debate and understand others

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/_b7f3E9DeDA

