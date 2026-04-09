Matt Taibbi: Russiagate Was a Lie and the Media Knew It

I sat down with Matt Taibbi, the reporter who broke the Twitter Files, to trace how the American press went from honest journalism to deep state propaganda.

Matt spent about a decade studying and working as a journalist in Russia, witnessing the collapse of the Soviet Union and the rise of Vladimir Putin. When American meddling in Ukraine led to Russian military intervention in 2014, he was uniquely positioned to understand what was really going on.

This conflict set the stage for over a decade of American politics, from the rise of Donald Trump, to Russiagate, to the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and the FBI censorship plot that followed. Matt saw Soviet propaganda up close, and he’s convinced the fight for free speech in America is more urgent than ever.

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Outline:

[0:00] Matt’s journalism origin story

[5:06] Why Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was censored during COVID

[13:23] What the Missouri v. Biden ruling actually means

[19:19] The government wants to control your mind

[25:39] Free speech used to unite Americans

[31:28] The unbridled arrogance of elite journalism

[43:54] Studying and working in the Soviet Union

[54:28] Russia’s financial crisis and the dot-com bubble

[1:02:19] Witnessing the rise of Vladimir Putin

[1:13:12] Taking over Hunter S. Thompson’s job at Rolling Stone

[1:16:21] Obama, NATO expansion, and the road to Ukraine

[1:20:48] The real reason Russia annexed Crimea

[1:30:20] Is American influence in Ukraine overblown?

[1:37:16] Biden family corruption in Ukraine

[1:44:31] How Matt knew Russiagate was a scam

[2:02:14] Elon’s DM and getting access to the Twitter Files

[2:12:30] No one wanted to cover the censorship crisis

[2:18:05] Figuring out what was actually in the Twitter Files

[2:25:54] How the Hunter Biden laptop story was censored

[2:39:30] Proof that government is behind social media censorship

[2:46:55] Did Trump’s reelection actually strengthen free speech?

[2:52:17] How Wilsonian liberalism overtook populist liberalism

[2:57:07] Fight for American values for the sake of your kids

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