Mac And Cheese Is A Recipe For Parenting Success | Pop Wisdom

Denisha Allen has some wisdom to share.

As a leader at the frontlines of education reform, and as a new mother, Denisha has a lot invested in the future of our country. Her path from at-risk student to education policy wonk is full of wisdom for parents. After all, we want our kids to succeed regardless of their circumstances, and Denisha has done exactly that.

Denisha founded an organization to tackle our dysfunctional education system head on. It’s called Black Minds Matter and it’s a non-profit dedicated to promoting access to high-quality school options for black students. She’s also a Senior Fellow at the American Federation for Children, and previously served as School Choice and Youth Liaison at the U.S. Department of Education. She is a powerful voice for change because she knows the failures of our education system firsthand.

_____________________________________

Follow Denisha Allen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DenishaMweather

Learn more about Black Minds Matter: https://www.blackmindsmatter.net/

_____________________________________

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/-43Oet_IahU

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?

Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/

_____________________________________

Dad Saves America is a channel dedicated to celebrating heroic fatherhood while teaching the next generation of fathers strategies they can utilize in parenting their children. We believe strong children come from a strong family. We’ve had many experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Troy Kotsur, John Mackey, Ben Askren, and Adam Carolla.