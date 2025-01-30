Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Kennedy on Gen X, Embracing Religion, and the MTV Glory Days
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:15:41
-1:15:41

Kennedy on Gen X, Embracing Religion, and the MTV Glory Days

John Papola
Jan 30, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

I sat down with Kennedy, former MTV VJ and libertarian commentator, to explore the Gen X mindset, parenting, politics, and faith. She argues that the latchkey-kid upbringing, combined with the Cold War backdrop, instilled in our generation a deep skepticism toward authority—especially the government. Kennedy shares her journey from high school dropout to MTV and what that taught her about education, career, and adulthood. We also dive into the failures of modern government, the philosophical foundations of her faith, and her hopes for the current political realignment. She currently hosts the "Kennedy Saves the World" podcast for Fox News Radio.

Follow Kennedy on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/KennedyNation

Listen to "Kennedy Saves the World": https://radio.foxnews.com/podcast/kennedy-saves-the-world/

Outline:

[0:00] Reflecting on the Gen X upbringing

[8:05] Gen Z, COVID, and the cultural shift

[15:32] How Kennedy grew into her Eastern Orthodox faith

[24:54] Raising Gen Z girls in modern society

[27:41] Kennedy’s roundabout path to a college degree

[36:21] Studying religion, philosophy and science reaffirmed her faith

[48:23] Kennedy’s start in radio and getting a job at MTV

[53:19] How Kennedy coped with fame at a young age

[1:01:52] Lessons learned from surfing

[1:07:38] Having kids transforms you worldview

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/eLXhP6msGU4

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Discussion about this podcast

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America is all about celebrating dads and fatherhood. Fatherhood is the greatest opportunity to make a positive impact you will have in your lifetime. We’re figuring out how to raise a generation of resilient, independent-minded kids who are ready to embrace freedom in their future. Top experts and engaging personalities, including Adam Carolla, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Adam Curry, Daymond John, and Jay Glazer, trade stories of childhood, parenthood, and all the issues impacting how we raise our kids with host John Papola.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Papola
Recent Episodes
Katharine Birbalsingh Is Leading the Charge Against Woke Schooling
  John Papola
Michael Shellenberger Exposes Who’s to Blame for the LA Fire Disaster
  John Papola
I Hosted a Leadership Roundtable at Mar-a-Lago. President Trump Crashed Our Conversation.
  John Papola
Economist George Selgin on Money, Inflation, and the Federal Reserve
  John Papola
Emma Johnson: Equal Custody Works, Child Support Doesn’t
  John Papola
Nick Gillespie on Conspiracy Thinking, Human Progress, and the Search for Meaning
  John Papola
Michael Munger on the Battle Between Liberalism and Populism
  John Papola