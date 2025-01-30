Kennedy on Gen X, Embracing Religion, and the MTV Glory Days

I sat down with Kennedy, former MTV VJ and libertarian commentator, to explore the Gen X mindset, parenting, politics, and faith. She argues that the latchkey-kid upbringing, combined with the Cold War backdrop, instilled in our generation a deep skepticism toward authority—especially the government. Kennedy shares her journey from high school dropout to MTV and what that taught her about education, career, and adulthood. We also dive into the failures of modern government, the philosophical foundations of her faith, and her hopes for the current political realignment. She currently hosts the "Kennedy Saves the World" podcast for Fox News Radio.
Outline:
[0:00] Reflecting on the Gen X upbringing
[8:05] Gen Z, COVID, and the cultural shift
[15:32] How Kennedy grew into her Eastern Orthodox faith
[24:54] Raising Gen Z girls in modern society
[27:41] Kennedy’s roundabout path to a college degree
[36:21] Studying religion, philosophy and science reaffirmed her faith
[48:23] Kennedy’s start in radio and getting a job at MTV
[53:19] How Kennedy coped with fame at a young age
[1:01:52] Lessons learned from surfing
[1:07:38] Having kids transforms you worldview
