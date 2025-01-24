Dad Saves America
Katharine Birbalsingh Is Leading the Charge Against Woke Schooling
John Papola
Jan 24, 2025
2
Transcript

I sat down with Katharine Birbalsingh, the controversial headmistress of Michaela Community School in London, to discuss why discipline, structure, and teaching “what to think” are essential for raising children into successful, independent adults. Clearly defined expectations empower students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to thrive both academically and personally. As someone who fondly recalls my more free-range, Gen X upbringing, her views present a welcome challenge to my biases toward freedom and independence. Katharine makes a compelling case for traditional, no-nonsense schooling that prioritizes basic skills, knowledge, and values over educators’ ideologically motivated experiments.

Follow Katharine on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Miss_Snuffy

Outline:

[0:00] What is Michaela Community School?

[9:15] Our culture has forgotten the value of structure

[20:28] Free-range parenting doesn’t fit the inner city

[26:25] Actually, you should teach kids what to think

[38:57] Building habits frees you to pursue higher goals

[50:08] Are education debates really class debates?

[1:03:08] How do you keep school staff on the right track?

[1:20:19] Is traditionalism an actionable solution?

[1:34:36] Am I wrong about the Prussian school model?

[1:47:03] Freedom is not a complete value set

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/uLmb3as-MQc

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

