Jonathan Haidt on Mental Health, Social Media, and Overprotective Parenting

John Papola
Mar 10, 2025
1
Transcript

I sat down with Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist and co-author of The Coddling of the American Mind, to explore why today’s kids are more anxious, depressed, and psychologically fragile than ever before. Jonathan explains how constant supervision, a lack of free play, and addictive social media platforms create a “perfect storm” for mental health struggles—especially among teen girls. He traces the cultural shift that led parents to drastically curtail children’s freedom and offers insights on how to restore resilience.

Check out Jonathan’s work on Substack: https://substack.com/@jonathanhaidt?r=24ayxm&utm_campaign=profile&utm_medium=profile-page

Follow Jonathan on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/JonHaidt

Check out Dad Saves America on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dadsavesamerica

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/

