Jimmy Dore: “I’m Pro-Free Speech and Anti-War, So That Makes Me Right-Wing?”

I sat down with comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore to discuss the current state of American politics, the collapse of traditional left-right distinctions, and the influence of corporate power. Jimmy shares his increasing disillusionment with the Democratic Party and how its alignment with Wall Street and big business has motivated toxic identity politics. We also dive into the overwhelming censorship and propaganda during COVID, how the military-industrial complex keeps us permanently at war, and why these realizations have led Jimmy to question other elements of progressive orthodoxy.
Follow Jimmy on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/jimmy_dore
Watch “The Jimmy Dore Show” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thejimmydoreshow
Outline:
[0:00] Where did all the liberals go?
[6:53] COVID normalized censorship
[16:42] Why should we still talk about COVID?
[27:04] Don’t “trust the experts” on climate change
[33:15] Jimmy’s case for Medicare-For-All
[39:20] What happened to Bernie Sanders?
[42:20] Do “left” and “right” exist anymore?
[49:39] Which media sources can be trusted?
[1:02:15] What Jimmy loves about America
[1:05:13] War is the health of the state
[1:17:43] Can the Democratic Party transform itself?
Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/JvrX35Ims_g?si=LINaLDEnc5Kpqzre
Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?
Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/
Share this post