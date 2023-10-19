Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale Bets Big On His Community | The Show

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the iconic face of Houston’s Gallery Furniture, has crafted a business empire that’s as much about community as it is about comfy mattresses.

Mack recounted his journey into the furniture business, from first discovering his sense of motivation to persuading his future wife to move to Houston and risk it all on a furniture store. More recently, he’s made waves by placing staggering sports bets, including a record-breaking $75 million on the Houston Astros for the World Series. Calling on his time-tested, over-the-top marketing style, Mack turned a gamble into a win-win for both him and his customers to the tune of $76 million in sales.

Beyond business and bets, Mack opened up about his dedication to family and community. A staunch believer in the revitalizing and empowering essence of work, Mack is full of endearing stories and good old fashioned wisdom.

Outline: [0:00] Intro [0:59] Betting $75 million on the Houston Astros [4:02] The origins of “Mattress Mack” [12:59] Learning the importance of service [19:42] Turn your struggles into strengths [25:53] Community-building is Mack’s business strategy [29:05] You can’t help the poor without profit [35:40] We don’t respect hard work anymore [43:37] Mack is part capitalist, part social worker [52:30] Faith and work keeps him going [1:01:11] Rapid fire questions [1:07:17] Mattress Mack’s role in the American story

