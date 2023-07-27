Dad Saves America

How World Series Winner Jake Arrieta Developed Mental Toughness | The Show
How World Series Winner Jake Arrieta Developed Mental Toughness | The Show

Jul 27, 2023

Life throws us curveballs from time to time. Sometimes we take a swing and hit it out of the park, but even a swing and a miss can teach us important, humbling lessons. Few know this better than former MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta.

Jake’s scouting sheet looks like a storybook career: Olympic medalist, Cy Young Award winner, National League All-Star. He even led the 2016 Chicago Cubs to their first World Series in 108 years. However, Jake’s success was not a guarantee. Behind those accolades lies a story of uncertainty and setbacks, and these forged his trademark mental toughness, combined with a work ethic he learned from his dad. As a father of two himself, Jake, alongside his wife, now focuses on instilling the values of family, fortitude, and overcoming failure in their kids. Not everyone can be an all-star pitcher, but anyone can strive to be an all-star parent!

Follow Jake on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jarrieta34?lang=en Follow Jake on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jarrieta49/?hl=en

Outline: [0:00] Intro [1:38] Choosing between school and the baseball draft [11:55] Even teenagers aren’t invincible [14:17] His dad’s advice kept him on the right track [16:59] From the Beijing Olympics to the Baltimore Orioles [25:21] Mental toughness and fear of failure [38:16] Winning the World Series with the Chicago Cubs [42:19] Inspiring and encouraging kids is part of the job [46:08] Politics is dangerous but sometimes unavoidable [51:19] Speaking out about the MLB’s COVID policies [59:22] Starting a family while building a baseball career [1:03:36] Athletes should start planning for retirement now [1:09:58] Failure is when most learning happens [1:14:46] Coaching kids’ sports as a celebrity [1:18:28] Lightning round Q&A [1:29:27] Outro

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/83k7fi3LMQ8

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠

Dad Saves America is a channel dedicated to celebrating heroic fatherhood while teaching the next generation of fathers strategies they can utilize in parenting their children. We believe strong children come from a strong family. We’ve had many experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Troy Kotsur, John Mackey, Ben Askren, and Adam Carolla.

