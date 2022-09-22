His Teen Rebellion Was Going To Church | Pop Wisdom

Marian Tupy has some wisdom to share.

Growing up in Communist Czechoslovakia, Tupy learned to appreciate and strive for liberty from a young age. He cherished any connection with the culture and freedoms of the West and sought out opportunities for adventure, sometimes taking on serious risks in the process. More than anything, his parents taught him through their actions how to be true to himself, even in the face of oppression.

Tupy is a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute whose articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and Newsweek.

