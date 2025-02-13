’Heretics’ Host Andrew Gold: DEI Ruined the BBC. Independent Journalism Is the Future.

I sat down with journalist and documentary filmmaker Andrew Gold to discuss human susceptibility to cultish thinking, the dangers of ideological capture, and the disturbing rise of woke Islamism. Andrew shares his personal journey from a respected BBC presenter to an outspoken critic of mainstream media and politics. He also digs into his experiences over the years reporting on exorcism, Scientology, and his more recent focus on gender ideology and Britain’s immigration crisis. Drawing on his extensive study of how cults capture and control people, Andrew makes a compelling case for independent thought and healthy skepticism when confronting the dark forces at work in the modern world.
Outline:
[0:00] Andrew’s run-in with DEI at the BBC
[16:53] Cancel culture’s role in independent media
[22:05] Are cults an inevitable part of human society?
[28:05] Scientology, Tom Cruise, and Hollywood
[35:11] Hasidic Jews and urban ethnic enclaves
[38:45] Atheism, faith, and the evolution of morality
[51:40] Can liberalism survive without Christianity?
[59:20] How intelligence can fuel crazy beliefs
[1:09:59] Is exorcism real, and how can we know?
[1:18:55] Feminism set the stage for gender ideology
[1:35:33] Is ‘transgender’ a cover for predators?
[1:45:49] Liberalism, equality, and human nature
[1:52:35] Successful immigration requires assimilation
[2:03:04] Islamo-wokeism makes no sense
[2:15:37] Acceptance is the key to happiness
[2:19:15] Make people feel less alone
