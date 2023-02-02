He Fell 100 Feet And Lived To Tell The Story | Pop Wisdom

Jeff Sandefer has some wisdom to share.

After striking it big in the oil industry before the age of 30, Jeff set off on a path of discovering where true meaning and purpose can be found and how individuals can maximize their impact on the world. He’s applied the purposeful risk-taking of entrepreneurship to raising his own kids, going as far as to let his son start paragliding at age three!

Jeff is a successful entrepreneur-turned-business school professor who was considered to be one the best business professors in the country during his time at UT’s McComb School of Business. Later, he went on to found Acton MBA, a tough-as-nails business school that rivaled Harvard and was attended by the likes of Navy Seals and Olympic athletes. He also co-founded Acton Academy, a global network of innovative K-12 schools, alongside his wife Laura Sandefer.

Jeff’s latest project is called “Next Great Adventure,” which is a program to help people of all ages find their calling and live a life of meaning, without bankrupting students in the process.

