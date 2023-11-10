Greg Lukianoff On Cancel Culture, Free Speech & Censorship | The Show

Greg Lukianoff, a First Amendment lawyer and President of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), dives headfirst into the pressing issues of free speech and the impact of cancel culture in academia. Lukianoff discusses the troubling trends at prestigious universities, where ideological bias butts up against claims of political neutrality, especially highlighted during recent intense protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict. He presents a compelling, data-backed narrative from his latest book, The Canceling of the American Mind, co-authored with Rikki Schlott, revealing how a culture of censorship is stifling discourse and academic freedom.

Lukianoff is also known for co-authoring The Coddling of the American Mind with Jonathan Haidt.

_____________________________________

The Canceling of the American Mind: https://www.amazon.com/Canceling-American-Mind-Undermines-Threatens-ebook/dp/B0BTZT9PLM/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1698786491&sr=1-1

The Coddling of the American Mind: https://www.amazon.com/Coddling-American-Mind-Intentions-Generation/dp/0735224919/ref=pd_bxgy_img_sccl_1/134-7612673-5833036?pd_rd_w=2A4Gz&content-id=amzn1.sym.43d28dfc-aa4f-4ef6-b591-5ab7095e137f&pf_rd_p=43d28dfc-aa4f-4ef6-b591-5ab7095e137f&pf_rd_r=GCFQ4WXBKZPS65KY4CC9&pd_rd_wg=VQ3Bc&pd_rd_r=90ac8972-5648-4037-8a32-6679de23cbba&pd_rd_i=0735224919&psc=1 Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression: https://www.thefire.org/

_____________________________________

Outline:

[0:00] Intro

[1:11] Coddling of the American Mind

[8:48] The history of ‘cancel culture’

[16:56] What started happening in 2014?

[27:28] The polarization spiral

[33:13] Herbert Marcuse’s “Repressive Tolerance”

[45:43] Free speech and Hamas apologetics at Harvard

[57:29] Cancellation by the numbers

[1:09:59] Different threats from the left and the right

[1:20:07] Protecting free speech with law and culture

[1:28:15] What about Title IX and federal funding?

[1:35:42] Did Weimar Germany need more censorship?

[1:41:26] How to prepare your kids for modern culture

[1:50:26] The role of fatherlessness and secularism

[1:55:19] Don’t be scared of having kids

_____________________________________

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/fYwgF7ryF6k Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

_____________________________________

Dad Saves America is a channel dedicated to celebrating heroic fatherhood while teaching the next generation of fathers strategies they can utilize in parenting their children. We believe strong children come from a strong family. We’ve had many experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Troy Kotsur, John Mackey, Ben Askren, and Adam Carolla.