Get To Know Michael Strong | Pop Wisdom

Michael Strong has some wisdom to share.

Michael is an educational entrepreneur who’s spent his career creating high-performance private and charter schools across the country, but outside of work, Michael’s a devoted dad, just like the rest of us. Keep watching to see for yourself.

Subscribe to the podcast so you don’t miss a single episode, and feel free to leave a rating or review!

_____________________________________

Michael's Twitter: https://twitter.com/flowidealism?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

The Socratic Experience: https://socraticexperience.com/high-school/

Michael's book, The Habit of Thought: From Socratic Seminars to Socratic Practice: https://www.amazon.com/Habit-Thought-Socratic-Seminars-Practice/dp/0944337392

_____________________________________

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/2cZDJPFjoJA

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?

Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/

_____________________________________

Dad Saves America is a channel dedicated to celebrating heroic fatherhood while teaching the next generation of fathers strategies they can utilize in parenting their children. We believe strong children come from a strong family. We’ve had many experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Mike Yates, Lenore Skenazy, Warren Farrell, Matt Ridley, Martin Gurri, and Michael Strong.