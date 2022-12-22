Dr. Drew Partied In The Back Of A Ranchero At 60 MPH | Pop Wisdom

Dr. Drew Pinsky has some wisdom to share.

This father of triplets may be a well-known media personality, but he knows that in the end, fatherhood isn’t about being the cool dad or the best dad, and certainly isn’t about being a famous dad. It’s about being present and engaged so that your kids can reach their own potential, whatever that may be.

Dr. Drew is a practicing doctor of internal medicine as well as an addiction specialist and has become known for hosting KROQ’s Loveline for over 30 years, starring in VH1’s Celebrity Rehab, and hosting a number of daytime shows. Dr. Drew recently wrote a teen guide on consent that deals with identity and relationships that he co-authored with his daughter Paulina Pinsky called It Doesn’t Have To Be Awkward.

Dr. Drew’s currently hosts Dr. Drew After Dark, produced by Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky’s YMH Studios, hosts Ask Dr. Drew, and co-hosts The Adam and Drew Show with Adam Carolla.

