California Sent Us To the Moon. Now It Can’t Even Build a Train.

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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Gavin Newsom to spend $19M in taxpayer funds on New York PR firm to polish California’s image - NY Post
California Dem lawmaker proposes bill to decriminalize welfare fraud below $25K over administrative errors - Fox News
Gavin Newsom’s high-speed rail humiliation deepens — as aide admits blunder and $126B line dubbed ‘Stonehenge’ - NY Post
Other countries have 200 mph passenger trains. Why has high-speed rail not tracked here? - CBS News
Funny or Die Closes Shop in New York Year After Layoffs, Relocates Staffers to LA - The Wrap
Anthropic says new AI model too dangerous for public release - The Hill
Log Book With Computer Bug - National Museum of American History
HHS Replaces Legacy COBOL Payroll System, Delivering Faster, More Reliable Services - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services