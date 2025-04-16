“Cabrini” Producer on Filmmaking, Catholicism, and Immigration - Eustace Wolfington

I sat down with Eustace Wolfington, executive producer of “Cabrini,” to explore his journey from car leasing innovator to filmmaker behind a movie that Hollywood wouldn’t touch. Eustace shares how discovering Mother Cabrini at 23 had a lifelong impact, eventually driving him to bring her story to the screen. Cabrini, an Italian immigrant nun, overcame institutional corruption and fierce opposition to serve the poor and build an empire of charity. Her message of dignity, perseverance, and service resonates in today’s divided world, challenging us with a universal call to action that’s long overdue.
