Breakfast Is The Best Meal For This Cool Dad And Former Gang Leader | Pop Wisdom

Antong Lucky has some wisdom to share.

When Lucky was sentenced to seven years in prison at age 21, he knew that something had to change in his life. Upon his release, he began working with Bishop Omar Jahwar, founder of Urban Specialists. On this path of redemption, Lucky combats the school-to-prison pipeline and bring peace to communities, and takes care of his family as the father that he never had growing up.

A Redemptive Path Forward: https://www.amazon.com/Redemptive-Path-Forward-Incarceration-Activism-ebook/dp/B09CYNGPXB

Urban Specialists: https://urbanspecialists.org/

Heal America Movement: https://healamericamovement.org/blog/antong-luckys-story/

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VrPYj_-TAI

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?

Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/

