America Needs More Builders. Are Our Kids The Solution? | The Show

Matt Risinger is a premium home builder in Austin, Texas and host of The Build Show on YouTube. With over two decades of experience, he has established himself as a leading authority in the field.

Not long after setting up his own building company, Matt found himself buried in debt during the 2008 financial crisis. He has since become a passionate advocate for energy-efficient and sustainable building methods on a mission to build homes that stand the test of time. In our conversation, we talk about why more young people should consider the trades, why fatherhood is Matt’s favorite hobby, and how to survive a major construction project.

Watch The Build Show on YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@buildshow

Outline:

[0:00] Intro [1:27] Welcome to DSA [3:38] Building taught Matt about service [9:37] Creation is central to humanity [11:22] Matt’s journey to building professionally [15:34] Working for yourself is harder but better [26:51] Get the details right [30:36] Enthusiasm drives excellence [32:16] Hire good people and treat them well [35:38] You get what you pay for [42:03] Big houses don’t improve families [47:07] How do we get more kids into the trades? [58:02] Fatherhood is Matt’s favorite hobby [1:01:58] Becoming a dad resets your priorities [1:05:19] How to choose a builder and survive the project [1:13:09] We should all learn to be a little handy [1:16:44] Spreading the word on quality construction [1:22:36] Advice from a dad [1:25:11] Outro

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/c4FeXSjYa0Q

