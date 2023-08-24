Adam Curry Defined MTV, Invented Podcasting, And Found God | The Show

Adam Curry first became a household name as an MTV VJ, but that was only the start of his nearly four-decade crusade to revolutionize media. Since childhood, he has been obsessed with using cutting-edge technology to improve the ways that humans communicate ideas, from building MTV’s first website to bringing Bitcoin micropayment to podcasting.

Adam’s career has always been about pushing boundaries, in more ways than one. He’s known for exploring some of the wildest conspiracy theories on his popular podcast “No Agenda,” but recently he’s been diving into a new theory - faith in God. Adam’s recent turn towards Christianity has brought a profound layer to his already rich tapestry of experiences. Join me as I unravel the fascinating intersections of media, innovation, and faith in my conversation with Adam Curry.

Outline: [0:00] Intro [1:54] Reflecting on the MTV days [6:15] Earliest computer memory [10:19] Why Adam loves broadcasting [16:53] Reflecting on the MTV days, continued [27:26] Open source creativity [38:16] The CIA and the pursuit of truth [50:10] Totalitarianism was built on the radio [57:14] Nihilism makes sense but doesn’t work [1:08:42] Faith works its way into your life [1:24:48] The pendulum can swing back [1:30:59] Internet avatars are destabilizing childhood [1:38:42] Manipulating fear is coercion, not persuasion [1:47:11] Inventing and reinventing podcasting [1:58:22] Why people pay for things they value [2:03:28] Adam learned a hard lesson about Bitcoin [2:17:19] Legacy media is dying, and that’s a good thing [2:22:56] Advice for young creators [2:27:17] Outro

Dad Saves America is a channel dedicated to celebrating heroic fatherhood while teaching the next generation of fathers strategies they can utilize in parenting their children. We believe strong children come from a strong family. We’ve had many experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Troy Kotsur, John Mackey, Ben Askren, and Adam Carolla.