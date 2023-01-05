Adam Carolla Says Children’s Books Are The DJ Khaled Of Literature | Pop Wisdom

Adam Carolla has some wisdom to share.

On the last episode of Pop Wisdom, I spoke with Dr. Drew, a father of triplets. In keeping with the theme, this week’s guest is a father of twins - and also was Dr. Drew’s co-host for ten years on KROQ’s long-running radio show Loveline. Despite their friendship, these two dads have very different perspectives on parenthood.

Adam is a comedian, podcast host, author of six books and star of the recent documentary No Safe Spaces. In his latest book, Everything Reminds Me of Something, he answers real questions from his fans and famous friends with an unapologetic sense of humor.

Adam bootstrapped his way to success, from construction work to coaching boxers, before breaking into the entertainment industry and setting the world record for most downloaded podcast. Adam didn’t take no for an answer, and certainly didn’t let fear stop him from achieving his goals.

