You Can’t Simulate the Meaning of Your Life - Arthur Brooks

I sat down with Harvard professor and bestselling author Arthur Brooks to unpack why so many people, especially young men, feel lost in modern life. Drawing on his new book, “The Meaning of Your Life,” Arthur explains how the digital simulation most of us live in keeps us distracted, while failing to satisfy our desire for meaning. Love, happiness, and faith are side effects of pursuing truth and purpose, not goals you can eventually reach. We discuss whether culture or politics is the true source of our society’s troubles, how religion is successfully transmitted across generations, and which habits make for strong marriages in the long run.

Join Arthur’s free “The Meaning of Your Life Virtual Experience” on March 27, a live, immersive journey designed around the groundbreaking findings in his new book, “The Meaning of Your Life: Finding Purpose in an Age of Emptiness.” Learn more at http://themeaningofyourlife.com/

Follow Arthur Brooks on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/arthurbrooks?s=20

Preorder a copy of Arthur’s new book: http://themeaningofyourlife.com/

Outline:

[0:00] Reflecting on making “The Pursuit” together

[2:13] What does it mean to be an adult?

[7:40] What are your emotions telling you?

[11:37] Left vs right in 2026

[19:48] Are we more in need of policy reform or cultural repair?

[27:48] The psychogenic epidemic and the cycles of history

[37:47] No period of history is all good or all bad

[40:58] How to be masculine in a feminine era

[44:58] We’re living in a gnostic simulation

[47:03] What does “meaning” actually mean?

[52:02] How to raise your kids in your values

[55:04] Contempt destroys marriages

[1:00:39] Getting back into religion in middle age

[1:06:53] Choosing persuasion over coercion makes us human

[1:13:37] Exit the Matrix, find your mate, and find meaning

[1:20:41] 4 strategies that will save most marriages

[1:24:46] Finding your career calling in the AI era

[1:33:17] Is Bryan Johnson is right about mortality?

[1:36:34] The fight between fear and love

[1:41:20] Why men struggle to “feel” their faith

[1:48:15] Science and faith aren’t in conflict

[1:53:30] Has the Enlightenment gone too far?

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