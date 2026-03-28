The TSA Wastes $12 Billion and Still Fails 90% of the Time

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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A Review of the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request for the Transportation Security Administration - TSA
Delta Air Lines Says It Will Suspend Special Services for Congress Members - New York Times
At $10 Billion A Year, TSA Still Fails 90% Of The Time—And Covers It Up - View From the Wing
White House turns down Elon Musk's offer to pay TSA workers during DHS shutdown - CBS News
Delta suspends special travel perks for Congress members amid shutdown - NBC 4 New York
TSA fails most tests in latest undercover operation at US airports - ABC News
TSA, accused of mistreating a mom and child, releases video - Los Angeles Times
Senate agrees to fund DHS, except ICE and CBP, in bid to end extreme airport delays - NBC News
White House Commission on Aviation Safety and Security FINAL REPORT TO PRESIDENT CLINTON - FAA
S.735 - Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996 - Congress.gov
H.R.3162 - Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism (USA PATRIOT ACT) Act of 2001 - Congress.gov
S.1447 - Aviation and Transportation Security Act - Congress.gov