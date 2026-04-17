First They Tax the Billionaires, Then the Millionaires, Then You.

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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Zohran’s ‘Tax the Rich, White Neighborhoods’ Plan Opens a Side-Door for Reparations - The Polis
Comptroller Levine Projects $2.2 Billion Budget Shortfall in Fiscal Year 2026 and $10.4 Billion in Fiscal Year 2027 - Office of the New York City Comptroller
16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: Federal Income Tax (1913) - National Archives
Mamdani's Fix for Food Deserts: Opening a $30 Million City-Owned Grocery Store Near Other Grocery Stores - Reason
Governor Hochul Announces Pied-à-terre Tax Proposal for Luxury Second Homes Valued at $5 Million or More - New York State
Why Does the IRS Need So Many Armed Agents - America's 1st Freedom
Red and Blue States Are Growing Further Apart on Income Tax - Wall Street Journal
US Has the Most Progressive Tax System in the Developed World - Cato Institute
Canadian provinces maintain some of the most progressive tax systems in the OECD - Fraser Institute