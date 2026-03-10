Dad Saves America

Like so much else, the phrase 'arranged marriage' covers a range. Most of my seven children (granted, we are part of a religious community) met their spouses when friends, neighbors, and/or relatives met someone they thought would be good for them and asked if they could make an introduction. Others met at religiously based social activities. So, their father and I didn't tell them who they should marry but we and the entire community are involved in thinking of and introducing men and women as well as vetting options so that the likelihood of meeting someone totally unsuitable is less.

Well well well. The internet, that thing that was supposed to make life better for everyone has made it worse. In some ways much worse.

Women shop for men on the internet like they shop for anything else. For a man to have a chance in that environment, he must be spectacular. Most men are not spectacular.

It happens pretty much every day now, sometimes more than once. I'll out walking the neighborhood, maybe with my dog, and encounter a woman coming down the sidewalk toward me. If she doesn't cross the street, which they do about half the time, she studiously avoids eye contact. At the moment of closest approach she looks off to the side, actively thwarting any possibility of contact while wearing an expression of annoyance, as though she had suddenly detected an unpleasant odor. She might as well be waving a sign: Do NOT approach.

I'm no troll. I'm a nice-looking guy, non-creepy, older but still capable of turning the occasional head. When I was younger I did not lack for female companions.

This is a classic case of disparate impact. For those with an edge, meaning Chads and basically any woman 4 or better, the online dating scene is a banquet. But for any male 7 or less, it's a desert.

Yet women still complain.

