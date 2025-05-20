Dad Saves America

Chuck Flounder
4h

TL/DR: Fuck that guy, and all who behave that way. Imagine yourself doing that in any other country in the world. What would you expect to happen to you? Deportation is at the mild end of the spectrum. Especially where that asshole came from.

Here's a controversial opinion for you: I am far more bothered by the recent deportation of the gay makeup artist for no apparent reason other than "suspicious" tattoos. In no way is this kid a criminal, and yet they sent him to the gang prison in El Salvador. He is from Venezuela, so it makes no sense. And he was still in the legal asylum application process, and a productive individual. But for some reason, the kerfuffle over the piece of shit "family man" from El Salvador, who looks more guilty as time goes on, gets ten times more political coverage than the gay kid.

I am old enough to have seen this idiotic dynamic play out so many times, usually with celebrity inmates who were supposedly wrongfully convicted. The likely Innocents get little love from politicians, celebrities, and the media, while the likely guilty become famous. I don't know why people are so dumb. Too many on the left want to spend millions studying root causes of crime, rather than punishing actual predators; and too many on the right can't see the problem with three-strikes policies in which a strike ranges from murder to petty theft. Virtue signaling is an unhealthy addiction that is hazardous to the health of democracies.

Damian
2h

Government erosion of rights is a dangerous path indeed. Allowing radicals who hate your country, and who are radicalizing your children is also a very dangerous path to follow. Had he been a Citizen he should have been charged with the appropriate crimes and the correct processes followed. I have no issue with radical criminals with Green Cards being deported. They are not just engaging in criminal behavior - they are inciting others to the same behavior now and in the future. Its about time governments started acting sensibly.

