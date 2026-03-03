Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Some User Name's avatar
Some User Name
4h

California is what you get when drugs and even marijuana are tolerated and even condoned. Democrat prosecutors at the behest of Soros are letting every criminal go free with no consequences. I don't know what they expected would happen when the incentives to commit crimes are not aligned with doing the right thing. We need to start throwing drug abusers in jail. We were much better off when we did so

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Papola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture