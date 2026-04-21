Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

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Jacob Roebuck's avatar
Jacob Roebuck
21h

Keep this stuff coming! Keep the conversation going.

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Gabriella's avatar
Gabriella
1d

Everything begins and ends with parental responsibility. Never, ever outsource anything, much less the really important people to the government.

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