Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
11m

Really appreciate someone willing to change their mind based on actual data instead of just sticking to ideology. The recalcitrant countries issue is somthing I didn't know about before but it makes sense why deportation gets so complicated. A friend of mine works in immigration law and she's always talking about how the system is way more nuanced than most people realize. Good on you for doing the research and being honest about changing your position.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Papola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture