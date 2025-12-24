Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam's avatar
Sam
6h

As I understand the best age verification processes are third-party app/info services. That is, you prove your age to some third party, all they have is your name and that you’re above a certain age. That way you’re not giving your information to every company. And, if the ID company is hacked, the hackers don’t get anything but the fact that you’re older than a certain number.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Revere and the InfoNukes.'s avatar
Paul Revere and the InfoNukes.
3h

Nice to see the world catching up to what I've been saying for 5 years (and I not the only one; others for longer I'm sure).

Here's the whole picture.

Taxation, inflation and regulation to strip you of all private property so you'll "own nothing and be happy" dependent on the State for everything.

The chain.

DEI-driven, ESG-based social credit score raised or lowered to grant or prevent access to resources provided by the State through all doors you now open freely.

House, car, train, plane, doctor, hospital, grocery store, bank, etc.

The whip.

All-electric grid surveilled by AI covering every inch of the globe (Bill Gates alone has the satellite access).

Nowhere to run or hide.

100% wealth redistribution in the name of victim groups and this or that justice except it all ends up at the top with nothing going to the useful idiots or the victims who now vote for them (like all good communist regimes).

No borders. One unelected world government run through the UN. Emergencies declared by them in order to grab all power.

Election security is the answer, and that's the main reason we're in Venezuela.

Last week's article by Elizabeth Nickson on substack (Welcome to Absurdistan) covers Smartmatic, Venezuela, the history & mechanics of global election rigging... and reached 100k+ readers. It's a huge development. Deserves to be shared with abandon:

https://open.substack.com/pub/elizabethnickson/p/the-electorate-isnt-5050-the-real?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=kgdno

.

Get involved locally.

Cause of America

https://causeofamerica.org/

Dr. Douglas Frank, Mike Lindell. etc.

===== ELECTION SECURITY UPDATE...LATEST STEVE STERN CALL 1217/25 =====

https://rumble.com/v733l9u-final-election-integrity-call-of-2025-december-17-100-pm-est.html

Start listening at 52:40 for about 15 min. Dr. Douglas Frank and Emerald Robinson give the state of our elections and details as to how Trump was able to win 2024 plus the inside information on what happened then and what's happening now. You won't hear it anywhere else.

https://rumble.com/v733l9u-final-election-integrity-call-of-2025-december-17-100-pm-est.html

Greg Stenstrom 1:47:40. Outlines how courts are refusing too rule on all the evidence presented.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Papola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture