Hey there friends! This Friday is a little different than usual—I’m launching a beta version of my new personal finance tool, “Dad Saves Money,” to encourage families to keep a budget and start investing early.

Click here to download the MacOS version of the app.

Click here to download the Windows version of the app.

Once activated, you’ll be able to access the app for a 30-day free trial. I’m still working out the storefront mechanics, but a license key will be available soon for purchase so that you can continuing using this tool in your everyday life.

I’d love to get your feedback on features I should add or any problems you run into, so please reach out via the app’s chat interface (the speech bubble on the top righthand corner) or email me at support@dadsavesamerica.com. I want to make sure this tool can be as useful to you as possible!

Also, in an excess of caution, I’ve written a fairly thorough ‘Privacy Policy’ and ‘Terms and Conditions’ that you can read here.

