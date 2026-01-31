"Dad Saves Money" Privacy Policy + Terms and Conditions

Privacy Policy

Last updated: 01/30/2026

1. Overview

This Privacy Policy explains how information is handled in connection with Dad Saves Money™ (the “Software”), developed and provided by Emergent Order Foundation (“we,” “us,” or “our”).

We are committed to protecting user privacy. The Software is designed to operate locally on your device and does not share user financial or budgeting data entered into the Software with us.

2. Local Data Processing

The Software processes and stores user-entered financial and budgeting data locally on your device only.

We do not receive, access, collect, or transmit user financial or budgeting data entered into the Software. Any budgets, transactions, balances, or related information entered into the Software remain under your control and are not shared with us or third parties through the Software.

Support and Feedback Data: If you voluntarily provide financial data, database files, or screenshots to us for customer support, troubleshooting, or feedback purposes, you acknowledge that we may retain and use this information to resolve your inquiry and to inform improvements, bug fixes, and changes to the Software.

3. Customer and Purchase Data

The Software is currently available as a free download and may be used on a time-limited trial basis without a license key.

At this time, we do not process purchases or collect payment information in connection with the Software.

If licensing, paid access, or additional features are offered in the future, purchases may be processed through a third-party payment provider. In that event, we may receive limited purchase-related information (such as an email address, order status, or license entitlement information) for purposes of access control, customer support, and transactional communications.

We do not receive or store payment card numbers or other sensitive payment credentials.

4. Third-Party Websites

The Software may be distributed or made available through third-party websites or services, such as source code repositories or file hosting platforms.

Any data collected by such third-party websites or services is governed by their respective privacy policies and not by this Privacy Policy.

5. Data Security and User Responsibility

Because the Software does not transmit user financial or budgeting data entered into the Software to us, we do not store or control such data.

Users are solely responsible for securing their own devices, maintaining backups, and protecting any data stored locally through the Software.

6. Children’s Privacy

The Software is not intended for use by children under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children.

7. Changes to This Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. Any changes will be posted with an updated “Last updated” date.

8. Contact

If you have questions about this Privacy Policy, you may contact us at:

support@dadsavesamerica.com

Terms and Conditions

Last updated: 01/30/2026

1. Acceptance of Terms

These Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) govern your use of Dad Saves Money™ (the “Software”), developed and provided by Emergent Order Foundation (“we,” “us,” or “our”).

By downloading, installing, purchasing, accessing, or using the Software, you agree to be bound by these Terms.

If you do not agree to these Terms, do not download, install, or use the Software.

2. License Grant

We grant you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, revocable license to install and use the Software for personal, non-commercial use during the applicable trial period, subject to these Terms.

3. Beta Software Disclaimer

The Software is provided as beta software for evaluation and testing purposes.

You acknowledge and agree that:

The Software may contain bugs, errors, or inaccuracies

Features may change or be removed at any time

The Software may not function as intended

You agree not to rely on the Software as your sole system for managing personal finances.

4. Trial Access

The Software is provided as a free, time-limited trial. Access to certain features may be restricted after the trial period unless a valid license key is provided.

We reserve the right to modify, extend, limit, or discontinue the trial period at any time.

5. No Financial Advice

The Software is provided for informational and organizational purposes only.

Nothing in the Software constitutes financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. You are solely responsible for your financial decisions and actions.

6. Data Storage and User Responsibility

All data entered into the Software is stored locally on your device.

You are solely responsible for:

Maintaining backups of your data

Securing your device

Preventing data loss or unauthorized access

We are not responsible for lost, corrupted, or inaccessible data.

7. Licensing and Payments

At this time, the Software is available for use without payment during the trial period.

Licensing, paid access, or additional features may be offered in the future. Any such purchases will be processed through a third-party payment provider under their applicable terms and policies.

We do not independently process payments or store payment credentials.

8. Disclaimer of Warranties

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE,” WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, ACCURACY, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

WE DO NOT WARRANT THAT THE SOFTWARE WILL BE ERROR-FREE, UNINTERRUPTED, COMPATIBLE WITH YOUR DEVICE, OR FREE FROM DEFECTS, OR THAT USE OF THE SOFTWARE WILL NOT RESULT IN SYSTEM ERRORS, DATA LOSS, OR DAMAGE TO SOFTWARE, HARDWARE, OR OTHER EQUIPMENT.

9. Limitation of Liability

TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, WE SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

Financial loss

Missed or late payments

Incorrect calculations

Loss or corruption of data

System instability or performance degradation

Damage to computers, devices, operating systems, storage media, or other hardware or software

OUR TOTAL LIABILITY SHALL NOT EXCEED ONE HUNDRED U.S. DOLLARS (USD $100).

10. Termination

We may suspend or terminate access to the Software at any time, including during the beta period, without notice or liability.

11. Intellectual Property

The Software and all associated intellectual property are owned by Emergent Order Foundation and protected by applicable laws.

You may not copy, modify, distribute, sell, sublicense, or reverse engineer the Software except as permitted by law.

12. Governing Law

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to conflict-of-law principles. Any legal action arising under these Terms will be brought exclusively in the courts located in Travis County, Texas.

13. Changes to Terms

We may update these Terms from time to time. Continued use of the Software after changes constitutes acceptance of the updated Terms.

14. Contact

For questions about these Terms, contact:

support@dadsavesamerica.com