"Dad Saves Money" Privacy Policy + Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Last updated: 01/30/2026
1. Overview
This Privacy Policy explains how information is handled in connection with Dad Saves Money™ (the “Software”), developed and provided by Emergent Order Foundation (“we,” “us,” or “our”).
We are committed to protecting user privacy. The Software is designed to operate locally on your device and does not share user financial or budgeting data entered into the Software with us.
2. Local Data Processing
The Software processes and stores user-entered financial and budgeting data locally on your device only.
We do not receive, access, collect, or transmit user financial or budgeting data entered into the Software. Any budgets, transactions, balances, or related information entered into the Software remain under your control and are not shared with us or third parties through the Software.
Support and Feedback Data: If you voluntarily provide financial data, database files, or screenshots to us for customer support, troubleshooting, or feedback purposes, you acknowledge that we may retain and use this information to resolve your inquiry and to inform improvements, bug fixes, and changes to the Software.
3. Customer and Purchase Data
The Software is currently available as a free download and may be used on a time-limited trial basis without a license key.
At this time, we do not process purchases or collect payment information in connection with the Software.
If licensing, paid access, or additional features are offered in the future, purchases may be processed through a third-party payment provider. In that event, we may receive limited purchase-related information (such as an email address, order status, or license entitlement information) for purposes of access control, customer support, and transactional communications.
We do not receive or store payment card numbers or other sensitive payment credentials.
4. Third-Party Websites
The Software may be distributed or made available through third-party websites or services, such as source code repositories or file hosting platforms.
Any data collected by such third-party websites or services is governed by their respective privacy policies and not by this Privacy Policy.
5. Data Security and User Responsibility
Because the Software does not transmit user financial or budgeting data entered into the Software to us, we do not store or control such data.
Users are solely responsible for securing their own devices, maintaining backups, and protecting any data stored locally through the Software.
6. Children’s Privacy
The Software is not intended for use by children under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children.
7. Changes to This Policy
We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. Any changes will be posted with an updated “Last updated” date.
8. Contact
If you have questions about this Privacy Policy, you may contact us at:
support@dadsavesamerica.com
Terms and Conditions
Last updated: 01/30/2026
1. Acceptance of Terms
These Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) govern your use of Dad Saves Money™ (the “Software”), developed and provided by Emergent Order Foundation (“we,” “us,” or “our”).
By downloading, installing, purchasing, accessing, or using the Software, you agree to be bound by these Terms.
If you do not agree to these Terms, do not download, install, or use the Software.
2. License Grant
We grant you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, revocable license to install and use the Software for personal, non-commercial use during the applicable trial period, subject to these Terms.
3. Beta Software Disclaimer
The Software is provided as beta software for evaluation and testing purposes.
You acknowledge and agree that:
The Software may contain bugs, errors, or inaccuracies
Features may change or be removed at any time
The Software may not function as intended
You agree not to rely on the Software as your sole system for managing personal finances.
4. Trial Access
The Software is provided as a free, time-limited trial. Access to certain features may be restricted after the trial period unless a valid license key is provided.
We reserve the right to modify, extend, limit, or discontinue the trial period at any time.
5. No Financial Advice
The Software is provided for informational and organizational purposes only.
Nothing in the Software constitutes financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. You are solely responsible for your financial decisions and actions.
6. Data Storage and User Responsibility
All data entered into the Software is stored locally on your device.
You are solely responsible for:
Maintaining backups of your data
Securing your device
Preventing data loss or unauthorized access
We are not responsible for lost, corrupted, or inaccessible data.
7. Licensing and Payments
At this time, the Software is available for use without payment during the trial period.
Licensing, paid access, or additional features may be offered in the future. Any such purchases will be processed through a third-party payment provider under their applicable terms and policies.
We do not independently process payments or store payment credentials.
8. Disclaimer of Warranties
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE,” WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, ACCURACY, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.
WE DO NOT WARRANT THAT THE SOFTWARE WILL BE ERROR-FREE, UNINTERRUPTED, COMPATIBLE WITH YOUR DEVICE, OR FREE FROM DEFECTS, OR THAT USE OF THE SOFTWARE WILL NOT RESULT IN SYSTEM ERRORS, DATA LOSS, OR DAMAGE TO SOFTWARE, HARDWARE, OR OTHER EQUIPMENT.
9. Limitation of Liability
TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, WE SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO:
Financial loss
Missed or late payments
Incorrect calculations
Loss or corruption of data
System instability or performance degradation
Damage to computers, devices, operating systems, storage media, or other hardware or software
OUR TOTAL LIABILITY SHALL NOT EXCEED ONE HUNDRED U.S. DOLLARS (USD $100).
10. Termination
We may suspend or terminate access to the Software at any time, including during the beta period, without notice or liability.
11. Intellectual Property
The Software and all associated intellectual property are owned by Emergent Order Foundation and protected by applicable laws.
You may not copy, modify, distribute, sell, sublicense, or reverse engineer the Software except as permitted by law.
12. Governing Law
These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to conflict-of-law principles. Any legal action arising under these Terms will be brought exclusively in the courts located in Travis County, Texas.
13. Changes to Terms
We may update these Terms from time to time. Continued use of the Software after changes constitutes acceptance of the updated Terms.
14. Contact
For questions about these Terms, contact:
support@dadsavesamerica.com