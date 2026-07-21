Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

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dave's avatar
dave
2m

The unstated end goal of socialism is to make everyone a subject under a World Brain, benevolent, all knowing computer system. Watched over by machines of loving grace as depicted by Huxley or Wells.

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Justin's avatar
Justin
3m

Thank you, as so many have no idea what being a citizen means, or to what their allegiance should lie for the continuance of freedoms as they currently enjoy... Or take for granted.

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