Hey there friends!

Following up on last Friday’s launch of my new personal finance app, I’ve built a standalone website where you can learn more about and download Dad Saves Money—https://dadsavesmoney.app/#—and just like the app itself, I managed to build it all using Claude Code. Which takes us to this week’s video…

The artificial intelligence hype looks like it’s about to pay off. With Claude Code taking “vibe coding” to the next level and AI agents like OpenClaw replacing chatbots, the tech world is undergoing a step-function change—and the stock market is starting to notice.

Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!

