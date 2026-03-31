The news is plagued by high profile separations and divorces, but there is always little mention of the children and their well-being.

Resilience in children should never be assumed when making changes or disrupting their lives. Resilience to stress is not evenly distributed across childhood. There are windows of neurological vulnerability, when the developing brain is especially sensitive to disruption, stress, and loss, as well as windows of relative stability, when children are better equipped to absorb and adapt.

Understanding these windows matters for every parent navigating major family change, whether that’s going back to work and finding childcare, moving, changing schools, or traveling. It matters most for those facing separation and divorce, which is one of the most disruptive and stressful events a child may face.

The first three years of life constitute the most critical window of brain development. During this period, children are building the neurological foundation for emotional regulation and their future capacity to manage stress, soothe themselves, and recover from adversity. This architecture is constructed through the attachment relationship with a primary caregiver and is exquisitely sensitive to disruption.

When young children are separated from that primary attachment figure (usually their mother) for extended periods, cortisol levels spike in their developing brains. Chronic early stress of this kind doesn’t just cause short-term distress. It reshapes the stress-response system itself, with consequences that can persist for decades.

Fathers are also essential during these early years, but in a complementary rather than identical way. Where mothers tend to orient toward soothing, reassurance, and emotional regulation (driven partly by higher oxytocin surges during caregiving), fathers characteristically engage through stimulation: physical play, roughhousing, the kind of exciting, slightly unpredictable interactions that build resilience and teach children to regulate arousal.

Both roles are important. Both are necessary. But they are not interchangeable, and pretending otherwise doesn’t serve children.

For parents who are separating, this science has direct implications. The current legal system tends to treat custody as a question of adult fairness. Developmental neuroscience suggests it should be treated as a question of what the child’s brain actually needs. In the first three years, that typically means protecting the child’s access to their primary attachment figure while giving as much access to the non-primary person as possible. Biology matters, but so does presence.

As John Bowlby, the founder of attachment theory, defined it: the primary attachment figure is the person who soothes the child in distress from moment to moment throughout the day, their safe harbor in moments of fear or pain. The young child needs to be wherever that person is the majority of the time.

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The adolescent brain presents a different kind of vulnerability. Between roughly nine and eighteen, the brain undergoes a second major reorganization: pruning the neural overgrowth of early childhood and rewiring for adult complexity. Teenagers navigating this process are simultaneously managing academic pressure, social hierarchies, identity formation, and nervous systems that are, quite literally, under construction.

Family disruption during this period lands differently than it does in middle childhood. The years between thirteen and sixteen are the most psychologically volatile stretch. If intense change, separation, or divorce during adolescence is unavoidable, there’s real value in trying to complete the transition before sixteen so that you leave time before the child leaves home to process and stabilize their emotions.

The least neurologically risky period for major family disruption is middle childhood: roughly ages five to twelve. The brain is neither in its early explosive growth phase nor in adolescent reorganization. Children in these years tend to have more emotional resources, stronger peer relationships, and a greater cognitive capacity to make sense of what is happening around them. In addition, it leaves a great deal of time to adapt to the new situation before leaving home.

One timing error I see repeatedly is waiting until a child leaves for college to announce a divorce. Parents who do this almost always believe they are being protective, that they are holding the family together until the child is safely launched. In practice, they are often doing the opposite.

The transition to college is one of the most psychologically demanding passages of young adulthood: separation from family, identity formation, and the task of finding one’s footing in an entirely new world. Young people in the middle of that passage need to feel tethered to a stable home base.

When that base collapses at precisely the moment they are trying to leave it, the consequences can be severe. I have seen more emotional breakdowns at college triggered by a parent selling their home or announcing divorce than by almost any other single event.

If you are waiting, wait longer. Ideally wait until your child has genuinely established themselves, past the college transition, closer to their mid-twenties when the developmental work of early adulthood is more consolidated.

None of this is a rigid prescription. There are circumstances, such as abuse, severe conflict, safety, or financial pressure, where timing cannot be the priority. But for parents who do have some choice in the matter, the research is clear: children are not uniformly resilient. Their capacity to absorb disruption depends heavily on when it happens. Getting that timing right is one of the most consequential parenting decisions you can make.

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Erica Komisar is a psychoanalyst and author of The Parent’s Guide To Divorce: How To Protect Your Child’s Mental and Emotional Health Through a Breakup or Separation.