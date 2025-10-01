Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Gordon's avatar
Steve Gordon
14h

We sold our successful family trucking business a little over a decade ago because of the lunacy of the Left Coast. While we operated nationwide, 60% of our biz was in WA, OR and CA. We were under constant legal attack either directly from state regulators over use of independent contractors (which the union overlords who run these states despise) or wage and hour class actions because of novel legal theories enabled by state labor regulators, even though our employee drivers were making $50,000 per year (plus HC, 401k, life insurance, etc.). There's not a single major trucking company still operating that is based those 3 states. The freight is still there, it's just transported by companies in UT, ID, AZ, IA, TX, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Papola
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture