Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
1dEdited

So true! Not to mention that China gained much of its wealth primarily from capitalist American companies.

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jbnn's avatar
jbnn
20h

Sweden had a eugenics program until the late 70s. It was geared towards convincing specific working / low class women to not reproduce. Progressive parties supported it along with the conservative ones.

In the 80s the progressive Swedes, heirs of Lutheran doogooder Christianity ( like other scandic nations) decided to become 'world champions in human rights'. The progressive parties literally said it like that, but the other mainstream parties also believed in it and its policies. Perhaps less so in the consequences. In some SwedIish cities rapes by men not known by he victim (sexual violence is still dominated by men-you-know) have 80% foreign born perps. Whle Malmö s rape capital of Europe. Immigrants (Somalia, Iraq, Syria, N. Africa, Sub Sahara Africa etc) also dominate other violent crimes, and today export under-age contract criminals to Denmark

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