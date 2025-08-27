Dad Saves America

I can't agree more. At the university where I teach, we are encouraged to be on the lookout for "sad" students. They are then shepherded into the health center, where they're put on anti-depressants. A colleague who somehow became the "ADHD Tutor" is telling students to get on ADHD meds. I called her out on it -- she's not a medical professional! She argued that she's an "expert" because she has ADHD, and could exercise no objectivity whatsoever on the matter of medicalizing people.

In my own case, as a teen in the 70s, I was evaluated by the school counselor when I got in trouble for something. At least I had the foresight to lie and say that everything in my family was fine! It very much was not! But I could tell what they were after, and cut them off at the pass! It was MY job to get through it, and not get the school involved. I also for whatever reason had the confidence in myself to get through it. Who knows why that was, but it was a very different time then: I had an internal locus of control.

