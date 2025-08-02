Trump Just Fired the BLS Chief. Is Fed Chairman Powell Next?
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
The Economic Consequences of the Peace - John Maynard Keynes
Powell defends $2.5 billion Fed renovation in a point-by-point response to the Trump administration - CNN
The Stance of Monetary Policy: The NGDP Gap - Mercatus Center
S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index - FRED