Trump Is Ending the Global Order. Greenland Is Just the First Step.
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
Trump steps up Greenland annexation demand and attacks European leaders at Davos - The Guardian
Trump calls for US military spending to rise more than 50% to $1.5tn - BBC
National Security Strategy of the United States of America (November 2025) - The White House
Star Wars and SDI: Defending America and the Galaxy - Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
The Infamous “War of the Worlds” Radio Broadcast Was No Where Near as Panic-Inducing as We Think - Smithsonian Magazine