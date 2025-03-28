Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below are the articles and references I chewed on as part of preparing this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans - The Atlantic
The article that first broke the story.
Here Are the Attack Plans That Trump’s Advisers Shared on Signal - The Atlantic
The second article, including the full chat thread from Signal.
Who are the Houthis in Yemen? - TRTWorld
A useful summary of rise of the Houthi movement.
The Middle East's cold war, explained - Vox
A summary of the proxy wars between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Who are the Houthis, and why are we at war with them? - Brookings Institute
A longer history of the Houthis and the Yemeni Civil War.
Houthi Insurgents Attack US Warship, Commercial Vessels in Red Sea - VOA News
A news report covering Houthi attacks on American ships in 2023.
Justin Amash on the lack of an “emergency” to justify military action without congressional approval.
Pretty concise summary of the legal limits on Presidential power to direct military action without congressional approval.