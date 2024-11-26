The world is an increasingly chaotic place. It can be hard to make sense of what’s happening around us, even with all the technological and informational tools we have at our disposal.

Divisive and ugly anti-Semitic protests on college campuses across the world.

War in Gaza and Ukraine. Rising hostilities between Iran, China, Russia, and the West.

Multiple assassination attempts on Donald Trump.

It's difficult not to feel as if society is adrift without responsible leadership. No one is in charge.

Did we fail to raise a generation of adults for this moment? Because chaos in the world is literally the most predictable thing… ever. There is no such thing as a time in human history without disorder. The question is, do we have men and women equipped for such times?

Think about whatever is driving the 24-hour news right this very moment. Got it? Now put it aside. All of it.

Our concern must be whether our children are growing up prepared to thrive in a free society, and more importantly, whether they even want that freedom.

The German sociologist Erich Fromm wrote in 1941 in Escape From Freedom that many people don’t actually crave freedom the way we might think.

In the free society, Fromm says, “The individual is left alone and isolated because the ties which previously gave him security have been severed. Yet, freedom in itself is not a guarantee of happiness. It may even become a source of great distress.”

Fromm, a German Jew, had fled Nazi Germany just a few years before Escape From Freedom’s release. He knew better than anyone that within freedom lies fear and the unknown, and unless you teach children to value this certain unknown… they will seek out an authoritarian answer.

Nothing is shocking about people, especially young Americans, wanting some guarantees in life. But in freedom, there are no such things. Have our leaders told them that throughout every stage of their education?

Young Adults Need To Know These Things

They’ve Not Been Given Leadership: Society is suffering from a lack of responsible adults in positions of leadership—whether in education, politics, or parenting. These adults would make tough calls, refuse to reward tantrums, and train young people in how to fight their battles the right way.

Free Speech Matters: It’s important to remember that free speech includes allowing people to say hateful things. The right to protest is essential, but it must remain peaceful and respectful of others’ rights. Doing this helps to bring people to your side.

Parental Guidance Is Crucial: Parents need to step in where institutions are failing and teach their children how to navigate difficult conversations and societal issues. Civics and civilizing children begin in the home. Don’t outsource it to the schools. You’ll likely be disappointed at the training they receive.

No Adults in the Room

One of the most striking images I’ve seen was of a George Washington statue at George Washington University defaced to look like a Palestinian freedom fighter. Initially, I was angered by this deviant act. But when you think about it, it’s nothing more than a teenage temper tantrum, a misguided expression of rebellion. Statues are important, but they aren’t everything.

The real issue here is that these actions are undermining their own cause.

This is important. There is nothing wrong with believing in certain brands of revolutionary politics. You can be a leftist and have a very clear sense of how to organize and advance those ideas in the society into which you were born.

Some of you reading this might have kids or parents who do not share your politics. That’s fine. But do they know how to even do politics?

If your son is a socialist, I bet you would rather see him run for elected office on the platform of Universal Basic Income in a dignified and optimistic way, versus seeing him on the nightly news for vandalizing a historic statue.

I want my son to understand the consequences of his actions. I want him to know that if he is trying to bring about change, his actions matter and could validate or invalidate his mission.

These campus protesters we see year after year—often privileged students at elite universities—are disconnected from reality. What’s driving the wealthiest young people to protest while asking for free HIV tests and dental dams?

Their actions contradict their supposed concerns about oppression.

Some conservatives have gone about this the wrong way. In Texas, Governor Abbott declared that anti-Semitism would “not be tolerated” and even threatened legal action against involved students. It’s an obvious contradiction to the principle of free speech, which protects the expression of objectionable, even hateful, opinions.

Being an adult means recognizing that words, however ugly, are not the same as physical violence. Abbott went down the road of a political overreaction which risked infringing on the First Amendment. That’s not the example we should set.

Then there was the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act passed by Congress, which also threatens to criminalize certain forms of speech. While the intentions may be good, defining anti-Semitism through third-party organizations and legislating against it crosses a dangerous line. The First Amendment exists to protect free speech, even if that speech is offensive.

Explain This To Your Kids

Students have the right to protest and express even the most hateful views. Those who disagree also have the right to speak out against them. As long as it doesn’t lead to violence or property destruction, this is how a free society works. You don’t need a "safe space" to protect yourself from hearing something you don’t like.

Until we, as a society, figure out how to consistently embrace the principles of free speech and peaceful dialogue, we will continue to struggle with this. The real solution is for parents and adults to step up and lead by example. We must teach the next generation how to engage in civil discourse, challenge ideas without resorting to violence, and take responsibility for their actions.

The high road is the right road. Show your kids what it looks like to walk it.

