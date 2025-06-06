The Poisoning of the American Mind: School Doesn’t Prepare Kids for Adulthood - Pt. 1
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below some good resources to check out that have influenced my views on education over the years. Enjoy!
Who’s sitting in on that Gen Z job interview? It’s mom and dad - CNBC
1 in 4 Gen Zers Brought a Parent to a Job Interview - ResumeTemplates.com
No, Don't Be a Helicopter Parent. But Be Involved. - Psychology Today
Weapons of Mass Instruction: A Schoolteacher's Journey Through the Dark World of Compulsory Schooling - John Taylor Gatto
Dumbing Us Down - 25th Anniversary Edition: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling - John Taylor Gatto
Free to Learn: Why Unleashing the Instinct to Play Will Make Our Children Happier, More Self-Reliant, and Better Students for Life - Peter Gray
Learn more about Montessori education - American Montessori Society
Learn more about Waldorf education - Association of Waldorf Schools of North America