Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fr. Matthew Venuti's avatar
Fr. Matthew Venuti
13h

Unfortunately, the skill of arguing as a Sophist (winning the debate at all costs) is a needed skill when dealing with this lunacy. Sometimes you need to argue the “opposition” into stunned silence to get something done. A little part of me does when I do it…but sometime I just need them to can it so I can move on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christian Jones's avatar
Christian Jones
19h

It was a great series John, good on you! Please address "universal suffrage" soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Papola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture