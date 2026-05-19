We all know that plenty of books are written first and foremost to indoctrinate, rather than just educate or entertain. As adults, we’re responsible for what ideas we allow into our own heads, even if the propaganda may snag us from time to time. But what’s really dangerous is when those tactics are aimed at our kids.

Today, there’s a whole industry of children’s books that on the surface promote kindness, inclusivity, and “becoming your true self,” but in reality are designed to convince kids to reject their biological sex and abandon traditional family values. Many of these books are readily available in schools and public libraries, and most major bookstores prominently feature entire collections of them.

Popular LGBTQ Books Designed to “Queer” Your Kids

One of the most popular examples is I Am Jazz, a children’s book that idealizes the life of reality TV personality Jazz Jennings. Jazz is a boy who was publicly transitioned at age 5, placed on puberty blockers at 11, given estrogen at 14, and surgically castrated at 17. His surgery resulted in multiple complications and required two additional corrective procedures, totaling three painful surgeries. He has also publicly struggled with obesity, anxiety, and depression.

Jazz’s mother, Jeanette Jennings, publicly pressured him to “dilate” his surgically created “neo-vagina.” On national television, she woke him up and said, “Here, you take this and you put it in your vagina. If not, I will.” In other words, a mother pressured her son to insert a medical device into an open surgical wound. Of course, this disturbing reality was never mentioned in I am Jazz, which is taught in elementary schools across the country.

Other popular titles include: Melissa’s Story, Gender Queer, Gay & Lesbian History for Kids, Bye Bye Binary, The Gay B C’s, What Was Stonewall?, The Quick and Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns, A Family is A Family is A Family, Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag, Drama, The 57 Bus, Felix Ever After, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

Many of these titles are “Teachers’ Picks” and “Stonewall Honor Books.” Many include explicit sexual content. Some have overt “queer” messaging and some are more subtle, but the intention is the same.

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Where Should Parents Turn for Something Better?

So now what? How do you find books that speak the truth and promote genuine self-acceptance? I’ve compiled a list of wholesome books that reflect Christian values. Some are new, some are classics:

The Ugly Duckling (1843) by Hans Christian Andersen, illustrated by Jerry Pinkney, 40 pages, 2-7 years

A classic fairy tale about a bird who is ostracized for his unusual appearance, only to discover he is actually a beautiful swan, teaching lessons about identity, resilience, and not judging by looks. The story follows the duckling as he endures bullying from his siblings and other farm animals, leaves home, survives a harsh winter, and finally finds acceptance and happiness when he realizes his true, graceful self.

Froggy Girl (2025) by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, illustrated by Nicholas Blooms, 32 pages, 4-8 years

This one is my own contribution to the genre.

Froggy Girl is about a little girl who wishes to be a frog. Her parents, teacher and friends wanted her to be happy, so they supported her new froggy identity. However, she realized that she couldn’t do all the froggy things and didn’t fit in with the other frogs, so she got sad. Froggy Girl tells the story about how this little girl learned a valuable lesson about appreciating how she was born as a beautiful little girl.

It All Begins With Two: The Egg, the Sperm, and the Start of You (2025) by Cynthia Breheny of The Paradox Institute, 28 pages, 3-8 years

A beautifully illustrated, age-appropriate exploration of how new life begins and why there are only two sexes. Children will discover how males produce sperm, females produce eggs, and how these tiny gametes join to start a new organism across humans, other animals, and plants.

Always Erin (2021) by Erin Brewer, illustrated by Maria Keffler of Advocates Protecting Children, 29 pages

When Erin was a very little girl, two men hurt her. She thought that she got hurt because she was a girl, and if she became a boy, she would never be hurt like that again. But with the help of some wise and supportive adults, Erin learned that hurts can happen to anyone. She learned how to love herself as a girl again, and to know that no matter what, she was Always Erin.

Elephants Are Not Birds (2023) by Ashley St. Clair and Brave Books, 48 pages, 4-8 years

A Christian, conservative children’s book that tackles the topic of gender identity. In the book, children will learn that boys are not girls, and Elephants Are Not Birds.

Every Body Wonderfully Made: God’s Good Plan for Boys and Girls (2024) by Courtney Seibring, illustrated by Irina Avgustinovich, 32 pages, 4-8 years

Boy or girl? Tall or short? Every Body Wonderfully Made shows how every detail was planned with purpose by our loving Creator. “You are great, God, and my body is, too! Help me use it for goodness, beauty, and truth.”

I Don’t Want to Be a Frog (2018) by Dev Petty, illustrated by Mike Bolt, 32 pages, 2-5 years

Frog wants to be anything but a slimy, wet frog. A cat, perhaps. Or a rabbit. An owl? But when a hungry wolf arrives—a wolf who HATES eating frogs—our hero decides that being himself isn’t so bad after all. In this very silly story with a sly message, told in hilarious dialogue between a feisty young frog and his heard-it-all-before father, young readers will identify with little Frog’s desire to be something different, while laughing along at his stubborn yet endearing schemes to prove himself right.

Johnny the Walrus (2022) by Matt Walsh, illustrated by K. Reece, 30 pages, 3-7 years

Johnny is a little boy with a big imagination. One day he pretends to be a big scary dinosaur, the next day he’s a knight in shining armor or a playful puppy. But when the internet people find out Johnny likes to make-believe, he’s forced to make a decision between the little boy he is and the things he pretends to be—and he’s not allowed to change his mind.

M (2023) by Yulia Ellis, 40 pages

It’s the story about letter M, who woke up one morning grumpy. Everything around him was annoying and boring so he decided that being the letter M was the only reason which could be making him so Miserable. So he decided to change his life and to become another letter, which he thought, for sure will make him happier. But what will happen with him and the world around after he takes the scissors “snip-snip”? Will he become happier? Let’s just imagine the world without letter M in the alphabet. Oops! We can not even I_AGINE because there is no letter M anymore.

The Mixed-Up Chameleon (1984) by Eric Carle, 32 pages, 2-4 years

There once was a small green chameleon that wished to be handsome like a flamingo, smart like a fox, and funny like a seal. But with each transformation in size, shape, and color, the chameleon learns that maybe being yourself is best of all!

My Body is Me (2024) by Rachel Rooney, illustrated by Jessica Ahlberg, 3-6 years

My Body is Me is an upbeat, rhyming picture book written in consultation with TransgenderTrend. It introduces children to the workings of the human body, and celebrates similarities and differences while challenging sex stereotypes. It also aims to promote a positive self-image and foster self-care skills. The text is inclusive for children with physical or sensory disabilities.

No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern (2023) by Chaya Raichik, illustrated by James Scrawl, 40 pages, 4-8 years

Rose the Lamb was so excited to begin second grade. But when her new teacher focused more on candy than teaching, Rose knew that something was wrong. Rose must decide whether to keep secrets from her parents or to listen to her teacher. Join Rose in this sugary story as she learns to listen and trust her parents when she gets into a sticky situation.

She is She (2023) by Bethany and Ryan Bomberger, illustrated by Ed Koehler, 48 pages, 2-8 years

She is She, by wife/husband duo Bethany and Ryan Bomberger, explores what it means to be female...and love it! Through rhyme and super cute illustrations this book counters the lies of gender spectrum politics and illuminates the beauty of what a girl is. It’s all about undeniable, biological, beautiful her! Also available from the same authors: He is He.

Tizzy The Tomboy (2024) by Vivianna Thomas, illustrated by Michael R. Voogd, 24 pages

Tizzy the Tomboy represents any young girl who has ever felt out of place or uncomfortable in her own body. She is a reminder to all of us that being different is okay and completely normal. Vivianna hopes that this series will inspire, comfort, and boost the confidence of any young girl who has ever been a tomboy. Save the tomboys!

What Makes a Dog a Dog (2023) by Dr. Tal Croitoru, 24 pages (available in both boy and girl versions, also available as a free download from Reality Based Publishing)

The book is based on the work of American psychiatrist Dr. Stephen Levine, who has fifty years of experience in treating gender dysphoria. What the specialist said is that children naturally have a very simple and childlike perception of what it means to be a boy or a girl, and based on this, they categorize themselves into a “box”. The goal of this book is to help young children expand their perspective proactively.

Being Jo: A Graphic Novel of Desistance (2024) by Dr. Tal Croitoru, illustrated by Tut Blumenthal, 73 pages (I only recommend this for older children who have already been exposed to gender ideology)

Jo felt like a boy from the age of 5. Now, at 23, a crossroads has been reached and a choice must be made. What happens when a childhood dream meets with reality? This graphic novel is based on Jo’s own true life story.

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In Conclusion

Children are absorbing disorienting messages about identity everywhere they turn. Parents can no longer afford to be passive about the stories shaping their worldview. The books we place in front of children matter because stories shape how they see themselves, their bodies, their families, and reality itself.

Kids deserve books that encourage self-acceptance without teaching them to reject their own bodies. They deserve stories that build resilience instead of confusion, truth instead of ideology, and gratitude for who they are. Parents who intentionally choose reality-based, life-affirming books are not being extreme. They are doing what parents are supposed to do: protect their children.

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