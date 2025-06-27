Teachers Unions Play Politics While Students Lag Behind - Poisoning of the American Mind: Pt 4
Hey there friends! Below some good resources to dig deeper into the topics covered in this week’s installment of “The Poisoning of the American Mind.” Enjoy!
Letter on the Resolution of Federation of Federal Employees Against Strikes in Federal Service - The American Presidency Project, UC Santa Barbara
Public Policy, Opinions, Behavior, and Health Outcomes during the COVID Pandemic - Social Science Quarterly
All States Close but Red Districts Reopen: The Politics of In-Person Schooling during the COVID-19 Pandemic - Annenberg Institute, Brown University
Politics, Markets, and Pandemics: Public Education’s Response to COVID-19 - Cambridge University Press
3 ways Chicago Mayor Johnson is likely to repay unions for bankrolling him - Illinois Policy
Explaining the erosion of private-sector unions - Economic Policy Institute
Most Kids Do Not Get Severe COVID-19, Large Study Confirms - TIME Magazine
American Federation of Teachers Political Contributions - OpenSecrets.org
I worked for 50 years in a unionized school system/public sector—this nurtured the nearly rabid right winger I am today.
I've been a fan for a while, but your education series has been particularly spectacular. It even convinced me to finally download substack so I could subscribe.