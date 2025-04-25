Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
Hey there friends! Below are the articles I read in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
Harvard University: From 2004 to 2023, the number of full-time administrators increased by 43%, while faculty numbers grew by only 11%.
Yale University: Between 2003 and 2019, managerial and professional staff grew by nearly 45%, outpacing the growth of the undergraduate student body.
Government makes things MORE expensive. Always.